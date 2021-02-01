Traffic Diverted at Akshardham Due to Ghazipur Sit-in, Four Metro Stations Closed for Service

As farmers' protests continue at the Ghazipur border at the Delhi-Ghaziabad route, the traffic has been diverted at Akshardham for Noida.

“Traffic will remain affected on Road no 56 from ISBT Anand Vihar to Ghazipur due to closing of border,” Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

The traffic movement will also remain closed on Jai Singh Marg and Bangla Sahib lane due to the protests.

Security has been beefed up at the Delhi borders where the farmers are protesting for the last two months. The centre has extended the deployment period of four companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) till February 4 to maintain law and order in Ghaziabad in view of the protest.

The entry and exit of four metro stations have also been closed in view of the protest. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation informed that Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma and Tikri Border metro stations are closed due to the protests.

The Delhi Traffic Police also informed of several diversions that has been put in place. Traffic movement from Akshardham Setu has been diverted towards Akshardham, NH-9. Traffic from Max Hospital cut NH-24 has been diverted towards Hassan Pur depot, while Ghazipur Round about diverted towards Anand Vihar; and Paper market towards Mayur Vihar Phase-3 to avoid Murga Mandi.