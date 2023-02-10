Traffic Diversions In Mumbai For PM Modi Visit To Launch Vande Bharat; Check Advisory Here

Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory on road closures, suggesting alternative routes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on Friday, February 10. To streamline the traffic and avoid inconvenience to commuters, Mumbai Traffic Police issue their traffic advisory on Twitter.

“Due to a planned public function at CSMT Platform no.18 & Aljamea-tas-saifiyah, Marol on 10.02.23, traffic around Colaba, SP Mukerjee Chowk & P Dmello road to CSMT from 2.45 pm to 4.15 pm & from Domestic Airport to Marol via elevated road from 4.30 pm -6.30 pm will be slightly slow,” Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted.

Due to a planned public function at CSMT Platform no.18 & Aljamea-tas-saifiyah, Marol on 10.02.23, traffic around Colaba, SP Mukerjee Chowk & P Dmello road to CSMT from 2.45pm to 4.15pm & from Domestic Airport to Marol via elevated road from 4.30pm -6.30pm will be slightly slow.— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) February 9, 2023

PM Narendra Modi will flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). He will also inaugurate the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy at Marol during his visit to Mumbai on February 10.

Tomorrow, 10th February is a special day for Maharashtra, especially for improving connectivity. The Mumbai-Solapur and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat trains will be flagged off. The Santacruz Chembur Link Road and Kurar underpass will also be dedicated to the nation.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 9, 2023

In another update, Mumbai Traffic Police informed about their modification to the traffic management because of PM Modi’s visit.

“Due to the public event organized at Aljamiya-Tas-Saifiya, traffic management has been modified as follows for the period from 4:30 PM to 06:30 PM on 10-02-2023,” read Mumbai Traffic Police’s tweet.

Due to the public event organized at Aljamiya-Tas-Saifiya, traffic management has been modified as follows for the period from 4:30 PM to 06:30 PM on 10-02-2023.#Traffic_advice#MumbaiTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/u8bLj5HG2P— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) February 9, 2023

Mumbai Traffic Police has also suggested some Alternate routes for the commuters

For Andheri-Ghatkopar Kurla Road – Vehicles going through Andheri Kurla Road from Sakinaka Junction will go straight via Sakivihar road through Milind Nagar, L&T Gate No. 8 by taking a left turn via J.V.L.R to Western Express Highway. Traffic from Bohra Colony to Andheri Kurla Road via Marol Church will be diverted to Andheri - Kurla Road via Marol Pipeline from Kadam Wadi. Commuters must note that the traffic from Bohra Colony to Marol Maroshi Road via Marol Church Road will be diverted with a left turn at Star Farm Marol Church Road and go straight through Marol Gaon Road under Marol Village. The traffic movement on the route will then take a left turn near Savla General Store towards Marol Maroshi Road.

After arriving in the city, PM Narendra Modi will first flag off CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express soon after the second semi-high-speed train linking the financial capital to Sainagar Shirdi.

The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express will cover the 455-kilometre distance between the two cities in 6 hours and 30 minutes, reducing the current travel by nearly an hour.

