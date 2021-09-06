Traffic Diverted, Internet to Shut Down Ahead of Farmers' Gherao of Karnal Mini-secretariat; Details Here

Haryana Police on Monday beefed up security and implemented stringent curbs to keep a check on agitating farmers’ call to gherao mini secretariat on Tuesday in Karnal.

Internet services of telecom services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS and dongle services, etc. provided on mobile networks, except voice calls, will remain suspended from 12.30am midnight.

The authorities are also contemplating a complete internet shutdown in the Karnal district. Traffic will be diverted on the Ambala-Delhi highway.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said the Inspector General of Police Karnal Range and district superintendents of police in Karnal Range have been asked to monitor the law and order situation.

“The main National Highway No 44 (Ambala-Delhi) may see some traffic disruptions in Karnal district. Therefore, the general public using NH 44 are advised to avoid journey through Karnal town or otherwise use alternate routes to go to their destination on September 7,” he said.

“All citizens are being informed about these arrangements in advance so that they are able to plan and modify their journey accordingly, to avoid any inconvenience,” he added.

Farmers led by Gurnam Singh Charuni have threatened to gherao the mini secretariat to press for their demands that included action against an IAS officer who ordered police action on August 28 against farmers and the policemen involved in brutal lathi-charge of the protesting farmers.

As per travel advisory issued by the police, vehicles coming to Chandigarh from Delhi will be diverted through Panipat’s Pepsi Chowk via Munak to Assandh and Munak to Gagsina, via Ghoghadipur to Hansi Chowk of Karnal, via Bypass Western Yamuna Canal to Karna Lake via GT Road 44.

Light vehicles will be diverted towards Chandigarh via Madhuban, Daha, Bajida, Ghogharipur, Hansi Chowk, Bypass Yamuna Canal, Karna Lake, GT Road 44.

