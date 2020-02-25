Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

Traffic in Parts of Delhi to be Affected Due to Trump's Security Measures

Commuters have also been asked to check the Delhi Traffic Police's website and Twitter handle for updates on traffic diversions.

PTI

Updated:February 25, 2020, 10:33 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Traffic in Parts of Delhi to be Affected Due to Trump's Security Measures
Representational image. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to plan their travel as they may experience delays owing to traffic restrictions in place for US President Donald Trump's visit, officials said on Tuesday.

Trump, who arrived in the national capital on Monday night, is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including his family members.

According to an advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, traffic is likely to remain heavy in Moti Bagh, Chanakyapuri, India Gate, areas around ITO, Delhi Gate and the adjoining areas of central and New Delhi on Tuesday.

In the evening, traffic is likely to remain heavy in the areas of Chanakyapuri, RML Hospital roundabout, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Cantonment, Delhi-Gurgaon Road (NH 48) and adjoining areas.

The Delhi Traffic Police has urged motorists and commuters to plan their travel accordingly.

Commuters have also been asked to check the Delhi Traffic Police's website and Twitter handle for updates on traffic diversions.

Citizens may also contact the traffic police on its 24x7 helpline number -- 01125844444 -- incase of any inconvenience.

Trump, accompanied by US First Lady Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and high-level US officials, reached Delhi after attending the 'Namaste Trump' event at Ahmedabad and visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra on Monday evening.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram