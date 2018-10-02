English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Traffic Police Issue Advisory as Kisan Kranti Yatra at Delhi-UP Border Turns Violent
To ensure public safety and order, the Delhi Traffic Police have asking motorists to avoid the Meerut Expressway.
Farmers participate in the 10-day Kisan Kranti Yatra, in UP’s Muzaffarnagar on September 27. (PTI) The march is to conclude in Haridwar on Tuesday.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Bhartiya Kisan Union rally has taken a violent turn after police fired water cannons and tear-gas shells to keep angry farmers from crossing into Delhi.
To ensure public safety and order, the Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory, asking motorists to avoid the Meerut Expressway. "In view of the large scale gathering of protestors on the Ghazipur border, the motorists going towards Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Roorkee, Haridwar are advised to avoid the Meerut Expressway (Ghazipur Border) and take alternative routes as per their convenience," the advisory said.
Those going towards Ghaziabad can take Ghazipur Chowk, Road No 56 towards ISBT Anand Vihar, Apsara Border, GT Road and Mohan Nagar, it said. Commuters can also drive through Shahdara, Dilshad Garden, Mohan Garden to reach Ghaziabad. For going towards Noida, commuters have been advised to take DND Flyover, Noida Link Road and Mahamaya Flyover.
The protesters may also be carrying sticks/lathis/cans and possibility of them turning unruly cannot be ruled out on slightest provocation, it said. "The yatra, thus has potential of disruption of traffic and creating law and order problems. Hence, it is essential to maintain law and order and peace in the national capital territory of Delhi with intent to avoid any inconvenience to general public," said the order. There are also instructions against carrying firearms, stones and corrosive substances.
Anticipating trouble, the Delhi Police have imposed prohibitory orders in east and northeast Delhi. Miffed by imposition of Section 144 during a “peaceful” protest, farmers' body president Naresh Tikait said, "Why have we been stopped here (at UP-Delhi border)? The rally was proceeding in a disciplined manner. If we don't tell our government about our problems then whom do we tell? Do we go to Pakistan or Bangladesh?"
To ensure public safety and order, the Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory, asking motorists to avoid the Meerut Expressway. "In view of the large scale gathering of protestors on the Ghazipur border, the motorists going towards Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Roorkee, Haridwar are advised to avoid the Meerut Expressway (Ghazipur Border) and take alternative routes as per their convenience," the advisory said.
Those going towards Ghaziabad can take Ghazipur Chowk, Road No 56 towards ISBT Anand Vihar, Apsara Border, GT Road and Mohan Nagar, it said. Commuters can also drive through Shahdara, Dilshad Garden, Mohan Garden to reach Ghaziabad. For going towards Noida, commuters have been advised to take DND Flyover, Noida Link Road and Mahamaya Flyover.
The protesters may also be carrying sticks/lathis/cans and possibility of them turning unruly cannot be ruled out on slightest provocation, it said. "The yatra, thus has potential of disruption of traffic and creating law and order problems. Hence, it is essential to maintain law and order and peace in the national capital territory of Delhi with intent to avoid any inconvenience to general public," said the order. There are also instructions against carrying firearms, stones and corrosive substances.
Anticipating trouble, the Delhi Police have imposed prohibitory orders in east and northeast Delhi. Miffed by imposition of Section 144 during a “peaceful” protest, farmers' body president Naresh Tikait said, "Why have we been stopped here (at UP-Delhi border)? The rally was proceeding in a disciplined manner. If we don't tell our government about our problems then whom do we tell? Do we go to Pakistan or Bangladesh?"
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Monday 01 October , 2018 Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
Friday 28 September , 2018 Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Bohra Takes Urvashi Vani Hostage
- I Started Crying When Priyanka Told Me About Nick Jonas' Proposal: Parineeti Chopra
- Raveena Tandon Supports Tanushree, Slams Star Wives for Backing Predatory Husbands
- Telegram Desktop App Found to be Leaking User Data During Voice Calls
- Streaming Now: 5 Shows and Films Releasing on Netflix and Amazon Prime This Week
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...