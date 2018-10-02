Traffic Police Issue Advisory as Kisan Kranti Yatra at Delhi-UP Border Turns Violent

The Bhartiya Kisan Union rally has taken a violent turn after police fired water cannons and tear-gas shells to keep angry farmers from crossing into Delhi.To ensure public safety and order, the Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory, asking motorists to avoid the Meerut Expressway. "In view of the large scale gathering of protestors on the Ghazipur border, the motorists going towards Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Roorkee, Haridwar are advised to avoid the Meerut Expressway (Ghazipur Border) and take alternative routes as per their convenience," the advisory said.Those going towards Ghaziabad can take Ghazipur Chowk, Road No 56 towards ISBT Anand Vihar, Apsara Border, GT Road and Mohan Nagar, it said. Commuters can also drive through Shahdara, Dilshad Garden, Mohan Garden to reach Ghaziabad. For going towards Noida, commuters have been advised to take DND Flyover, Noida Link Road and Mahamaya Flyover.The protesters may also be carrying sticks/lathis/cans and possibility of them turning unruly cannot be ruled out on slightest provocation, it said. "The yatra, thus has potential of disruption of traffic and creating law and order problems. Hence, it is essential to maintain law and order and peace in the national capital territory of Delhi with intent to avoid any inconvenience to general public," said the order. There are also instructions against carrying firearms, stones and corrosive substances.Anticipating trouble, the Delhi Police have imposed prohibitory orders in east and northeast Delhi. Miffed by imposition of Section 144 during a “peaceful” protest, farmers' body president Naresh Tikait said, "Why have we been stopped here (at UP-Delhi border)? The rally was proceeding in a disciplined manner. If we don't tell our government about our problems then whom do we tell? Do we go to Pakistan or Bangladesh?"