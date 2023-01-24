A traffic police official was killed here Tuesday when a mini-truck hit and dragged him for some distance after the driver ignored his signal to stop at a checkpoint, officials said.

Assistant Sub inspector Malkiat Singh had signalled the vehicle to stop for checking near the DC chowk on Tuesday afternoon but the driver hit him, traffic in-charge Sukhwinder Singh said.

The ASI’s jacket got caught in the vehicle and he was dragged along for some distance and sustained severe injuries, he said.

Malkiat Singh was rushed to a local civil hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries, the official said.

Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Harvinder Singh said a case has been registered and all districts have been alerted to nab the driver.

