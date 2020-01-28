Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Traffic Restrictions, Diversions in Place for Beating Retreat Ceremony in Delhi Tomorrow

Vijay Chowk will be closed for traffic from 2 pm to 9.30 pm, according to an advisory issued by the Delhi Police.

PTI

Updated:January 28, 2020, 8:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Traffic Restrictions, Diversions in Place for Beating Retreat Ceremony in Delhi Tomorrow
Jawans during the 'Beating Retreat' rehearsal in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. The ceremony held on January 29 every year marks the culmination of the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place on Wednesday for the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk and Illumination of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, police said.

Vijay Chowk will be closed for traffic from 2 pm to 9.30 pm, according to an advisory issued by the Delhi Police.

Parking will be available for those coming to view the illumination at Vijay Chowk behind the water channels between Rafi Marg and 'C' Hexagon.

Traffic will not be allowed on Rafi Marg between Sunehri Masjid and Krishi Bhawan roundabouts, Raisina Road from Krishi Bhawan roundabout towards Vijay Chowk, beyond Dara Shikoh Road, Krishna Menon Marg and Sunehri Masjid roundabouts towards Vijay Chowk.

Rajpath will also be closed for traffic between Vijay Chowk and 'C' Hexagon which would be open only for pedestrians.

Entry and exit gates at Delhi Metro's Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat stations will remain closed from 2 pm to 6.30 pm. The stations fall on Yellow Line that connects Huda City Centre with Samaypur Badli.

People are advised to take alternate routes, including Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa T-Point, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road.

The DTC and other city buses will be diverted from their normal routes from 2 pm to 9.30 pm to avoid traffic congestion near the India Gate and on roads around the venue of the ceremony.

Buses coming from Shantipath and bound for Central Secretariat and Connaught Place will take Panchsheel Marg-Simon Boliver Marg-Vande Matram Marg- roundabout Shankar Road - Park Street, it stated.

Buses bound for Central Secretariat will terminate at Udyan Marg and return via Kali Bari Marg - Mandir Marg - Shankar Road, the advisory said.

It asked people to report to the nearest policeman on duty if any unidentified object or suspicious person is seen.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram