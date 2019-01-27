Traffic Restrictions on Several Delhi Roads on Monday Due to Rehearsal of Beating Retreat Ceremony

Delhiites travelling through the central part of the city on Monday should brace for detours and diversions as traffic restrictions will be imposed due to rehearsal of the Beating Retreat ceremony, police said.Vijay Chowk will remain closed for general traffic from 3.30pm to 9.30pm on Monday, Alok Kumar, Joint CP (traffic), said.He said movement of vehicles on parts of Rafi Marg, Raisina Road, Krishna Menon Marg, 'C' Hexagon and Dara Shikoh Road will also be restricted.Parking will be available for those coming to see the lighting behind the water channels between Rafi Marg and 'C' Hexagon after 7pm, the officer said.Traffic police have arranged for buses to avoid taking the 'C' Hexagon and some nearby roads from afternoon till evening.According to traffic police, roads to be avoided include Akbar Road, Ashoka Road, Tilak Marg, KG Marg, Prithvi Raj Road, Mathura Road, Shahjahan Road, Sher Shah Suri Marg, Bhairon Marg, Purana Qila Road and Subramania Bharti Marg.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.