Traffic Snarls in Parts of Delhi as Rain Continues for Third Consecutive Day

Traffic snarls were reported from different parts of the national capital on Saturday as rain continued to lash the city for the third consecutive day.

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

It tweeted, “As per IMD report ‘light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Delhi and adjoining areas’. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly.” “Traffic is heavy on Road No 51 in the carriageway from Majlis Park towards Azadpur due to pothole. Kindly avoid the stretch,” it said in another tweet.

Traffic Alert

Traffic is affected on Dhansa and Bahadur Garh Stand, Najafgarh due to waterlogging and Potholes at Phirni Road. Kindly avoid the stretch. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 24, 2022

Traffic is heavy on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Mundka towards Nangloi due to waterlogging at Rajdhani Park Metro Station. Kindly avoid the stretch, it tweeted.

Traffic is heavy on Nangloi Najafgarh Road in the carriageway from Najafgarh towards Nangloi due to pothole near Banke Bihari Sweets. Kindly avoid the stretch, it said in one of the tweets.

Traffic Alert

As per IMD report ” Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Delhi and adjoining areas”. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 24, 2022

Some commuters posted on social media that the traffic was heavy in Azadpur area of northwest Delhi. Another user said there was traffic congestion in Najafgarh area.

There was also reports of fallen trees.

Rains continued to lash Delhi for the third consecutive day on Saturday. The city received 15 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am on Friday to 8.30 am on Saturday.

The weather department had issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Saturday as well, cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in Delhi with heavy rains at a couple of locations.

The traffic police helpline on Friday had received 19 calls regarding traffic congestion, 11 regarding waterlogging and 22 due to fallen trees.

While on Thursday, it had received 23 calls related to traffic jams, seven regarding waterlogging and two related to the uprooting of trees from different parts of the national capital.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here