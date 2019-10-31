Take the pledge to vote

Traffic Sub-inspector Suspended for Sending Obscene Videos to Women

Traffic sub-inspector Rajamanickam was allegedly sending obscene pictures and videos to women on their mobile phones the numbers of which he had collected while checking vehicles.

PTI

Updated:October 31, 2019, 2:55 PM IST
Traffic Sub-inspector Suspended for Sending Obscene Videos to Women
Representative image.

Vellore: A traffic sub-inspector has been placed under suspension for allegedly sending obscene pictures and videos to women on their mobile phones the numbers of which he had collected while checking vehicles, police said on Thursday.

The women, after getting the pornographic videos, met the sub-inspector Rajamanickam on October 25and reprimanded him for his action, the police said.

A wordy duel that broke out between SI and the women and the subsequent apology sought by the police official were recorded, which went viral in the social media, they said. DSP Balakrishnan, investigating into the complaint from the women, said the SI had indeed sent the lewd pictures and been placed under suspension, they added.

