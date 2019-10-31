Traffic Sub-inspector Suspended for Sending Obscene Videos to Women
Traffic sub-inspector Rajamanickam was allegedly sending obscene pictures and videos to women on their mobile phones the numbers of which he had collected while checking vehicles.
Representative image.
Vellore: A traffic sub-inspector has been placed under suspension for allegedly sending obscene pictures and videos to women on their mobile phones the numbers of which he had collected while checking vehicles, police said on Thursday.
The women, after getting the pornographic videos, met the sub-inspector Rajamanickam on October 25and reprimanded him for his action, the police said.
A wordy duel that broke out between SI and the women and the subsequent apology sought by the police official were recorded, which went viral in the social media, they said. DSP Balakrishnan, investigating into the complaint from the women, said the SI had indeed sent the lewd pictures and been placed under suspension, they added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Curious Case of Delhi's Missing Buildings Shown Through Before and After Diwali Photos
- 'Chulbul' Salman Khan and 'Chulbuli' Preity Zinta Dress Up as Law Enforcers for Halloween
- Did Donald Trump Just Place Halloween Candy on a Kid's Head at the White House?
- Renault to Launch Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rivalling Compact Sedan in India
- Sharp KC-G40M Air Purifier Review: Magical PANDAA is a Secret Anti-Pollution Weapon