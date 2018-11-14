Traffic Woes in Delhi Due to Chhath Puja Celebrations as People Thronged Ghats

: Traffic snarls were reported in many area of the city as people thronged ghats in the early hours of Wednesday to celebrate 'Chhath Puja'.The twitter handle of the Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to avoid the stretch from Kalindi Kunj towards Noida in view of the traffic congestion."Traffic is affected from Kalindi Kunj towards Noida due to Chhath Puja," the twitter handle of the Delhi Traffic Police said.Traffic congestion was also witnessed at ITO and Vikas Marg.About 3,000 traffic police personnel were deployed at around 200 major intersections leading to the ghats, most of them in central, north, east and southeast districts, to ensure smooth movement of vehicles.The Delhi Traffic Police had earlier issued an advisory on special traffic arrangements and restrictions in view of Chhath Puja celebrations.Commuters were asked to avoid several routes, including the Outer Ring Road -- from Mukarba Chowk to Chandgi Ram Akhara, Wazirabad Bridge, areas near ISBT Kashmere Gate, Pushta Road (Khajoori/Shastri Park), Kalindi Kunj Bridge for two days.Police have also advised commuters to use Master plan road and Nalah Road.The festival is celebrated on the sixth day after Diwali. Chhath Puja relives the age-old tradition of paying obeisance to the Sun God.Every year, the festival commences with paying oblation to the setting sun and concludes with paying obeisance to the rising sun.