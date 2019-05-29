Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tragedy Averted, 50 Girls Rescued from Blaze in Janakpuri hostel

The fire broke out in an electric panel at the basement entry of the hostel, the fire officer said.

PTI

Updated:May 29, 2019, 12:08 PM IST
Tragedy Averted, 50 Girls Rescued from Blaze in Janakpuri hostel
Representative Image.(Reuters)
New Delhi: Fifty girls were safely evacuated after a fire broke out in a girls hostel near the Janakpuri metro station in west Delhi on Wednesday morning, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

Six of the girls were taken to a nearby hospital due to problems caused by smoke inhalation, Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said. Two of them were discharged after first aid, he said. The fire department said they received a call about the blaze at 3 am after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire broke out in an electric panel at the basement entry of the hostel, the fire officer said. The fire was brought under control by 3.30 am, the fire officer added.
