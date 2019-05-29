English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tragedy Averted, 50 Girls Rescued from Blaze in Janakpuri hostel
The fire broke out in an electric panel at the basement entry of the hostel, the fire officer said.
Representative Image.(Reuters)
New Delhi: Fifty girls were safely evacuated after a fire broke out in a girls hostel near the Janakpuri metro station in west Delhi on Wednesday morning, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.
Six of the girls were taken to a nearby hospital due to problems caused by smoke inhalation, Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said. Two of them were discharged after first aid, he said. The fire department said they received a call about the blaze at 3 am after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The fire broke out in an electric panel at the basement entry of the hostel, the fire officer said. The fire was brought under control by 3.30 am, the fire officer added.
PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
6-yr-old Girl Forced To Beg To Help Ailing Mother
