TRAI Chief Makes His Aadhaar Public After Dare, Twitter Responds With His PAN, Phone Number



Walk your talk @rssharma3!



Publish your Aadhaar details to the public if you have so much trust in this 13ft wall secured system.https://t.co/oZevZyqosN

— @kingslyj (@kingslyj) 28 July 2018



My Aadhaar number is 7621 7768 2740

Now I give this challenge to you: Show me one concrete example where you can do any harm to me!



— RS Sharma (@rssharma3) 28 July 2018





Such a big hacker and all he could manage in 5 hours is a phone number which is already a public record (he's a government official)? The man gave his aadhar number and challenged everyone to bring something concrete which could harm him, not something which is public record. 😂



— Saket Singh (@TheWhatsappGuy) 28 July 2018





I'm a lawyer. He's right though. Not just his cell, his PAN, email and other information about him could be obtained. It's not such a terrible loss of privacy, but it still is one. So my suggestion is you chill till the SC decides and then brazenly defend if.

— Pranav Govind (@pranavngovind) 28 July 2018



Pls make this opportunity as a case study to demonstrate what all can be stolen .... Citizens shud be shown this.



— DrVatsa (@DocVatsa) 28 July 2018



When Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) chief RS Sharma dared Twitterati to “do him harm” based on his Aadhaar number, little did he know that his move would backfire.Sharma, who is of the opinion that Aadhaar does not violate privacy, told The Print in an interview that he had no qualms about making his 12-digit unique identity number public.“Tell me what harm can you do to me if you have my Aadhaar details? I will give you my Aadhaar number if you like,” Sharma, whose tenure ends on August 9, told the website.However, soon after his statement, a Twitter user dared Sharma to “walk the talk” and reveal his number.Not one to duck in the face of a challenge, Sharma took to the microblogging site to make his number public. He also asked the user to “show me one concrete example where you can do any harm to me!”, much to the amusement of netizens.However, this was just the tip of the iceberg.Soon, Twitter users took it upon themselves to prove to the TRAI chief that there were loopholes in the system that needed to be plugged.A user named Elliot Alderson, who described himself as a French security researcher, posted Sharma’s phone number, email address and PAN. He also posted a picture of the TRAI chief with a woman relative, but did not reveal her identity.Saying that he would “stop here”, Alderson then asked Sharma if he understood why making his Aadhaar number public “is not a good idea”.The exchange, however, had Tweeple divided. While some users felt that the incident would help bring to the fore the concerns regarding Aadhaar, others felt that Sharma was proved right as the information disclosed by Alderson was already in the public domain and did not really “do any harm”.