TRAI Plans to Develop Apps to Help DTH, Cable Subscribers With Channel Selection

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India or TRAI has decided to help the DTH and cable users with channel selection. TRAI has received complaints from the consumers regarding the difficulties faced while choosing TV channels conveniently after the new framework for cable services has been put into frame.

To make it easier for the customers, TRAI has proposed having a channel selection system, which will be developed by a third party. These applications will help subscribers choose TV channels from any cable or DTH provider according to the new tariff regime.

In a notice published on Friday, August 9, TRAI informed that it has received several complaints from consumers, who are not able to choose the TV channels conveniently on the web portal/ apps of the DPOs. The complaints were then analyzed by TRAI and forwarded to DPOs to take necessary action. Customers also complained that the call centers of DPOs are also not helping to facilitate consumer choice of the channels.

In order to tackle the situation, TRAI has sought suggestions from third-parties to develop an app that can facilitate the selection of TV channels. It has sought comments from stakeholders on the issue, which will be open till August 22.

The memorandum from TRAI reads, ‘In order to address the above issue, the authority, in the larger public interest, felt need to have Channel Selection System developed by third party to facilitate easy channel selection by consumers. Since, third party apps will be accessible by every customer of broadcasting & cables services sector, therefore, it will facilitate easy choice to consumers.”

It added, “To facilitate functioning of third-party apps, TRAI created Channel Selection System API Specifications document which prescribed common APIs with all Distribution Platform Operators (DPO). TRAI intend to mandate all DPOs to compulsorily share information with the apps after authenticating the subscriber so that such apps can help in easy selection of the required TV channels.”

