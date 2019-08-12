TRAI Plans to Develop Apps to Help DTH, Cable Subscribers With Channel Selection
TRAI informed that it has received several complaints from consumers, who are not able to choose the TV channels conveniently on the web portal/ apps of the DPOs.
TRAI Chairman Ram Sewak Sharma. (Image: Twitter/@TRAI)
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India or TRAI has decided to help the DTH and cable users with channel selection. TRAI has received complaints from the consumers regarding the difficulties faced while choosing TV channels conveniently after the new framework for cable services has been put into frame.
To make it easier for the customers, TRAI has proposed having a channel selection system, which will be developed by a third party. These applications will help subscribers choose TV channels from any cable or DTH provider according to the new tariff regime.
In a notice published on Friday, August 9, TRAI informed that it has received several complaints from consumers, who are not able to choose the TV channels conveniently on the web portal/ apps of the DPOs. The complaints were then analyzed by TRAI and forwarded to DPOs to take necessary action. Customers also complained that the call centers of DPOs are also not helping to facilitate consumer choice of the channels.
In order to tackle the situation, TRAI has sought suggestions from third-parties to develop an app that can facilitate the selection of TV channels. It has sought comments from stakeholders on the issue, which will be open till August 22.
The memorandum from TRAI reads, ‘In order to address the above issue, the authority, in the larger public interest, felt need to have Channel Selection System developed by third party to facilitate easy channel selection by consumers. Since, third party apps will be accessible by every customer of broadcasting & cables services sector, therefore, it will facilitate easy choice to consumers.”
It added, “To facilitate functioning of third-party apps, TRAI created Channel Selection System API Specifications document which prescribed common APIs with all Distribution Platform Operators (DPO). TRAI intend to mandate all DPOs to compulsorily share information with the apps after authenticating the subscriber so that such apps can help in easy selection of the required TV channels.”
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Rahul Bose, Twitter User Reveals Mumbai Hotel Charged Him Rs 1700 for Two Boiled Eggs
- Vindu Dara Singh, Wife Dina Umarova Eliminated From Nach Baliye 9
- Woman Who Yelled at Priyanka Chopra Says the Actress Made Her Look Like the 'Bad Guy'
- Jio Fiber and Jio Postpaid Plus: Everything You Need to Know About The Priority Service
- Jio Fiber's First Day First Show of New Movies: Ushering The End of Cinema Halls?