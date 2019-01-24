English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Train 18 Gets EIG Clearance, Likely to be Launched in a Week
The much-awaited train had been in limbo for over a month after it finished its trials and was given conditional clearance by the chief commissioner of Railway Safety.
File photo of Train 18.
Loading...
New Delhi: Railways' ambitious Train 18 has got clearance from the Electrical Inspector to the Government (EIG), after three days of inspection, sources in the ministry said Thursday, adding the train is likely to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a week.
The much-awaited train had been in limbo for over a month after it finished its trials and was given conditional clearance by the chief commissioner of Railway Safety.
The train was sent for EIG inspection on Monday after the Railway Board gave its approval despite objections from its rolling stock department, which designed and manufactured the state-of-the-art train.
The Rolling Stock department had argued that there was no legal or administrative precedent to send the train for EIG inspection, as it already had received certification from Research Design and Standards Organisation.
The source said the report of the inspection will be sent to the board after which a decision will be taken on when to officially launch the train.
The 16-coach train, built in 18 months at a cost of Rs 97 crore, is regarded as a successor to the 30-year-old Shatabdi Express. It's also the first locomotive-less train in the country.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The much-awaited train had been in limbo for over a month after it finished its trials and was given conditional clearance by the chief commissioner of Railway Safety.
The train was sent for EIG inspection on Monday after the Railway Board gave its approval despite objections from its rolling stock department, which designed and manufactured the state-of-the-art train.
The Rolling Stock department had argued that there was no legal or administrative precedent to send the train for EIG inspection, as it already had received certification from Research Design and Standards Organisation.
The source said the report of the inspection will be sent to the board after which a decision will be taken on when to officially launch the train.
The 16-coach train, built in 18 months at a cost of Rs 97 crore, is regarded as a successor to the 30-year-old Shatabdi Express. It's also the first locomotive-less train in the country.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ageless Leander Paes Has No Plans to Hang up Racket Yet
- Actress Hansika Motwani's Phone Hacked, Private Pictures Leaked Online
- Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar Get Married in Maharashtrian Style, See Pics
- Marvel's The Punisher Season 2 Review: Despite Complicated Plots, Jon Bernthal Steals the Show as Frank Castle
- Facebook is Cracking Down on Fake News With Harsher Penalties, Ahead of Crucial Elections in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results