English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Train 18': Trial for Engineless, Semi-high Speed, Indigenously-built Train from September
Rather than being pulled by a locomotive, 'Train 18' sets are powered by traction motors fitted underneath each coach to render them self-propelled, just like metro trains. The made-in-India fleet was earlier scheduled for roll-out in June.
Image for Representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Indian Railways will start trials for indigenously-built and much-awaited semi-high speed 'Train 18' from next month, a senior official of the ministry said, three months after its scheduled unveiling.
Once, successfully tested, it shall be inducted in the railways fleet.
The Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), which is a technical adviser to the Indian Railways, will conduct testing and give its validation to the train.
Rather than being pulled by a locomotive, 'Train 18' sets are powered by traction motors fitted underneath each coach to render them self-propelled, just like metro trains. The made-in-India fleet was earlier scheduled for roll-out in June.
The Train 18, which is built by Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, would promote Make in India, and is capable of running at a speed of 160 km per hour, the official said.
Train 18 series will replace existing fleet of the Shatabdi Express trains. The official also said the ICF will make six such train sets, out of which two will have sleeper coaches.
Laced with state-of-the-art features, all of its coaches will be inter-connected by fully sealed gangways, automatic doors with retractable footsteps, onboard Wi-Fi and infotainment, GPS-based passenger information system, modular toilets with bio-vacuum systems, rotational seats which can be aligned in the direction of travel (available only in the executive class), roller blinds and diffused LED lighting and accessible toilet for people with disability.
Upon successful implementation of Train 18, the IFC will start working on 'Train 20' which will have an all aluminum body. Aluminum will make the train more aesthetic, lightweight, energy efficient, and durable.
Also Watch
Once, successfully tested, it shall be inducted in the railways fleet.
The Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), which is a technical adviser to the Indian Railways, will conduct testing and give its validation to the train.
Rather than being pulled by a locomotive, 'Train 18' sets are powered by traction motors fitted underneath each coach to render them self-propelled, just like metro trains. The made-in-India fleet was earlier scheduled for roll-out in June.
The Train 18, which is built by Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, would promote Make in India, and is capable of running at a speed of 160 km per hour, the official said.
Train 18 series will replace existing fleet of the Shatabdi Express trains. The official also said the ICF will make six such train sets, out of which two will have sleeper coaches.
Laced with state-of-the-art features, all of its coaches will be inter-connected by fully sealed gangways, automatic doors with retractable footsteps, onboard Wi-Fi and infotainment, GPS-based passenger information system, modular toilets with bio-vacuum systems, rotational seats which can be aligned in the direction of travel (available only in the executive class), roller blinds and diffused LED lighting and accessible toilet for people with disability.
Upon successful implementation of Train 18, the IFC will start working on 'Train 20' which will have an all aluminum body. Aluminum will make the train more aesthetic, lightweight, energy efficient, and durable.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Watch: A Different Eid in Lucknow
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Watch: A Different Eid in Lucknow
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Look Adorable in New Selfie. See Photo
- In Numbers: How India Have Been Getting it Right Against Left Handers
- Will Apple launch 2018 iPhones on September 12?
- Looking to Buy a Samsung Galaxy Note 9? Here Are All The Cashback And Exchange Offers
- A Train From Bihar's Darbhanga to Delhi, Decked in Mithila Art, is Set to Run Today
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...