Train Accident Averted Near Ambala Cantt Railway Station

Ambala: A railway accident was averted near the Ambala Cantt railway station on Sunday as the loco pilot of a AmritsarGuwahati parcel train applied emergency brakes on noticing repair works being undertaken on the tracks, officials said. The repair work was on between Kesri and Barara stations, 20 kms from Ambala Cantt railway station, but the team involved had allegedly not informed the authorities concerned, the officials said. The train was detained for one hour before being diverted to another track, they said.

Two railway employees supervising the repair works have been suspended for negligence in duty and an inquiry ordered in the matter, the officials said. A railway official said permission should be sought before conducting any repair work on the track, but in this case the team allegedly did not inform the authorities concerned.

When the loco pilot of the train noticed that the repair work was being carried out on the rail track, he applied emergency brakes, the official said. Divisional Railway Manager, Northern Railways’ Ambala Division, G M Singh said it was a major negligence. A departmental inquiry has been initiated and a report sought within five days, he said.

