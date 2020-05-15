Train Carrying 932 Migrants Reaches Manipur from Punjab

A special train carrying 932 people who were stranded in Punjab reached the Jiribam railway station in Manipur on Friday, officials said.

The train, which brought back the second batch of stranded people, reached the station at 6.50 pm, they said.

The returnees were screened at the station and 45 buses have been arranged to send them to their native districts, said Jiribam''s deputy commissioner W Malemnganba.

They will have to remain in isolation at community quarantine centres for 14 days.

On May 13, 1,140 stranded people from the state were brought back from Chennai.