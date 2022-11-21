Three Killed, Many Injured as Goods Train Derails, Dashes into Platform in Odisha

At least three people were killed while some were injured after a goods train derailed at Korei railway station in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Monday. According to East Coast Railway (ECR) officials, the incident took place around 6.45am when some people were waiting at the platform for a passenger train.

The goods train moving from Dongoaposi to Chhatrapur derailed and eight wagons dashed onto the platform and the waiting hall, causing the casualties, they said.

Odisha| 2 died after a goods train derailed today early morning at Korai Station, under East Coast Railway. Both rail lines were blocked, railway station building was also damaged. Rescue operation is underway. pic.twitter.com/siOvOse547— ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2022

The number of fatalities may go up as some people have been seriously injured, they said, adding that the station building was damaged in the incident. The cause of the derailment is yet to be ascertained. Train services have been partially affected as both lines have been blocked due to the accident, the officials said.

ECoR has moved an accident relief train and a medical team to the spot. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter to express grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

“The news of a freight train derailment at Jajpur Korei station is very sad. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wishes for the speedy recovery of all the injured," wrote Odisha CM.

Due to the mishap, several trains on ECR connectivity have been partially or totally cancelled.

CANCELLED TRAINS

12073 Howrah-Bhubaneswar Janshatabdi Express

12277 Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express

12821 Shalimar-Puri Express

12822 Puri-Shalimar Express

18045 Shalimar-Hyderabad Express

08454/08453 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Passenger Special

08441/08442 Bhbuaneswar-Brahmapur-Bhubaneswar Passenger Special

08412 Bhbuaneswar-Balasore Passenger Special

PARTIAL CANCELLED TRAINS

12074 Bhubaneswar-Howrah Janshatabdi Express will run upto Jajpur and remain cancelled between Jajpur and Howrah.

12278 Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express will run upto Jajpur and remain cancelled between Jajpur and Howrah.

08411 Balasore-Bhubaneswar Passenger Special will run upto Kenuapada and remain cancelled between kendupada and Bhubaneswar.

12891 Bangiriposi-Bhubaneswar Express will run upto Bhadrak and remain cancelled between Bhadrak and Bhubaneswar.

18021 Kharagpur-Khurda Express will run upto Bhadrak and remain cancelled between Bhadrak and Bhubaneswar.

DIVERSION OF TRAINS

18046 Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast Express will be diverted via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Tata.

18477 Puri-Rishikesh Kalinga Utkal Express will be diverted via Angul-Sambalpur city-Jharsuguda.

22852 Bangalore-Santragachi Express will be diverted via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Tata.

22641 Trivendrum-Shalimar Express will be diverted via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Tata.

12704 Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma express will be diverted via Angul-Sambalpur city-Jharsuguda.

20890 Tirupati-Howrah Express will be diverted via Angul-Sambalpur city-Jharsuguda.

12246 Bangalore-Howrah Duronto Express will be diverted via Angul-Sambalpur city-Jharsuguda.

12864 Bangalore-Howrah Express will be diverted via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Tata.

22305 Bangalore-Jasidih Express will be diverted via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Tata..

22808 Chennai-Santragachi Express will be diverted via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Tata..

22823 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express will be diverted via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Tata.

12815 Puri-Anand Vihar Nandan Kanan Express will diverted via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Tata.

