Train Passengers With Online Bookings Can Now Change Boarding Stations. Here's How

The passengers travelling on trains can now change their boarding stations, 24 hours before their journey commences. The boarding station can be changed as per the rules of IRCTC, which gives the facility to all the passengers who booked their tickets online. The facility is not available on tickets booked via travel agents.

If the passenger wishes to change boarding station, one has to make changes online, 24 hours before the departure of the train. Once the boarding station is changed, the passenger cannot catch the train from the original boarding station. As per the rules of IRCTC, change in the boarding station can be done only once.

If you board a train from the station other than the boarding station without changing the ticket, you will have to pay the penalty as well as the difference in fare between the boarding point and the revised boarding point.

Here are the easy steps to change the boarding station:

If you have booked tickets online, you can change the boarding station by visiting the IRCTC website irctc.co.in/nget/train-search.

Enter the login credentials

Select your train by clicking on the ‘Booking Ticket History’ option. Now go to ‘change boarding point’.

Select the new boarding station for the train from where you want to catch the train. Click on confirm.

Now, when you click on ‘OK’, you will receive a message about the change in the boarding station.

