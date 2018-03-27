English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Train Reaches Wrong Station in Delhi in ‘Rare Case’, Passengers Stumped
The incident happened on Tuesday morning when the log operator got confused with the numbers of the two passenger trains - Panipat-New Delhi and Sonepat-Old Delhi.
Picture for representation. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: In one of the rarest cases, a railway log operator on Tuesday diverted a New Delhi bound passenger train to Old Delhi railway station by mistake, causing inconvenience to hundreds of people, officials said.
The railways have suspended the erring official, identified only as Aslam.
The incident happened on Tuesday morning when the log operator got confused with the numbers of the two passenger trains - Panipat-New Delhi and Sonepat-Old Delhi.
According to northern railway officials, both passenger trains reached Sadar Bazar railway station in Delhi at 7.38 am.
"Due to similarities between the actual arrival time, the log operator mistakenly sent the Panipat-New Delhi passenger train to Old Delhi railway station," northern railway spokesperson Nitin Chowdhary said.
Once the mistake was realized, the train was immediately diverted back to New Delhi station.
"It is one of the rarest cases in which the destination of a regular passenger train got changed," a railway official said.
The official said such an incident "does not happen with the regular trains" as the railway officials and operators are well aware about the train numbers, their routes and their names.
Last year, a special train which was set to go through Tundla was by mistake sent via Moradabad.
Also Watch
The railways have suspended the erring official, identified only as Aslam.
The incident happened on Tuesday morning when the log operator got confused with the numbers of the two passenger trains - Panipat-New Delhi and Sonepat-Old Delhi.
According to northern railway officials, both passenger trains reached Sadar Bazar railway station in Delhi at 7.38 am.
"Due to similarities between the actual arrival time, the log operator mistakenly sent the Panipat-New Delhi passenger train to Old Delhi railway station," northern railway spokesperson Nitin Chowdhary said.
Once the mistake was realized, the train was immediately diverted back to New Delhi station.
"It is one of the rarest cases in which the destination of a regular passenger train got changed," a railway official said.
The official said such an incident "does not happen with the regular trains" as the railway officials and operators are well aware about the train numbers, their routes and their names.
Last year, a special train which was set to go through Tundla was by mistake sent via Moradabad.
Also Watch
-
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Monday 26 March , 2018 Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Toyota Yaris vs Hyundai Verna vs Honda City vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz - 2018 Mid-Size Sedan Spec Comparison
- WhatsApp Takes on Paytm with QR Code Scan Support For Payments
- Yamaha YZF-R1 Now Cheaper by Rs 2.56 Lakh, MT-09 Cheaper by Rs 1.32 Lakh
- ISSF junior World Cup: Manu Bhaker, Anmol Win Air Pistol Mixed Gold
- Investigation on Ball Tampering Controversy Begins