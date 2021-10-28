Train Returns To Tatanagar Station For Medical Help To Mother And Newborn

The Indian Railways in the last few months have been in the news for its instant decisions to save wild animals or acting as Good Samaritan for the needy. The railways is again in news for calling back a train to the station after a few minutes of departure, but commuters travelling on the train were not disappointed with the decision.

On Wednesday morning, Indian Railways officials decided to call back a train a few minutes after it left the Tatanagar junction in Jharkhand to save the life of a woman and her new born baby.

According to reports, a woman passenger, identified as Ranu Das, delivered a baby in the Bhubaneswar bound Sampark Kranti Superfast Express train few minutes after the train left the Tatanagar junction. On learning about the development, railway officials decided to call back the train to the station so that the mother and her newborn baby could be provided with medical help. The mother and her newborn baby were rushed to the MGM hospital in Jamshedpur immediately after arrival at the station.

A railway official stationed at the Tatanagar junction said, “A pregnant woman along with her family was travelling to Odisha on the Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar Sampark Kranti Superfast Express train. Our train officials learnt about the delivery and informed the station. Senior officials at the station decided to call back the train to the station to rush mother and child to the nearest hospital for medical care.”

The officer further added that the decision was taken by the senior railway officials because the next stoppage of the train was two and half hours later. “The woman and her new born baby were rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Medical (MGM) hospital for immediate medical support. The doctors of the hospital told the officials that a delay could have been risky for both mother and the child.”

“On contacting the doctors at the hospital after a few hours, they informed us both mother and child are out of danger and are in good health,” added the officer.

Ranu Das’s mother said, “I thank the Indian Railways for their support. Soon after the train left Tatanagar junction around four in the morning, my daughter started crying in labour pain and delivered her baby on the train. We pulled the emergency train brakes. A few minutes later RPF personnel came to the coach and enquired the reason.”

“A few minutes later we were informed that the train was being taken back to the station from where we were rushed to the hospital on an ambulance of the railway,” added Ranu’s mother.

