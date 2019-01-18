English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Train Runs Over 25 Cows in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur District
Police personnel have been deployed in the area after some persons alleged the cows were deliberately kept on the track.
Picture for representation. (Reuters)
Banda (UP): A train ran over 25 cows near Ragaol railway station in neighbouring Hamirpur district on Friday, officials said.
"The cows were found dead on the track. They were buried in a nearby field," Superintendent of Police (SP), rural, Hamirpur Hemraj Meena said.
Police are investigating the matter.
