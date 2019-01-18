LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Train Runs Over 25 Cows in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur District

Police personnel have been deployed in the area after some persons alleged the cows were deliberately kept on the track.

PTI

Updated:January 18, 2019, 6:55 PM IST
Picture for representation. (Reuters)
Banda (UP): A train ran over 25 cows near Ragaol railway station in neighbouring Hamirpur district on Friday, officials said.

"The cows were found dead on the track. They were buried in a nearby field," Superintendent of Police (SP), rural, Hamirpur Hemraj Meena said.

Police personnel have been deployed in the area after some persons alleged the cows were deliberately kept on the track.

Police are investigating the matter.
