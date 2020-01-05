Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Train Runs Over Three People Crossing Railway Station in UP's Dildar Nagar

Priyamwada Pandey (32), her daughter Archita (7) and another person, identified only as Ajit (25), were crossing the railway line at the station when they were hit by the Sampoorna Kranti Express.

PTI

Updated:January 5, 2020, 12:41 PM IST
Train Runs Over Three People Crossing Railway Station in UP's Dildar Nagar
File photo of Indian Railways train (Image : PTI)

Ghazipur: Three people, including a mother-daughter duo, were killed on Sunday after being hit by a train at the Dildar Nagar railway station here, police said.

Priyamwada Pandey (32), her daughter Archita (7) and another person, identified only as Ajit (25), were crossing the railway line at the station when they were hit by the Sampoorna Kranti Express, they said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and a probe was launched, they added.

