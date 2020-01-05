English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Train Runs Over Three People Crossing Railway Station in UP's Dildar Nagar
Priyamwada Pandey (32), her daughter Archita (7) and another person, identified only as Ajit (25), were crossing the railway line at the station when they were hit by the Sampoorna Kranti Express.
File photo of Indian Railways train (Image : PTI)
Ghazipur: Three people, including a mother-daughter duo, were killed on Sunday after being hit by a train at the Dildar Nagar railway station here, police said.
Priyamwada Pandey (32), her daughter Archita (7) and another person, identified only as Ajit (25), were crossing the railway line at the station when they were hit by the Sampoorna Kranti Express, they said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and a probe was launched, they added.
