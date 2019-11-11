Train Services in Kashmir Valley to Resume from Tuesday, Says Railways
The valley had been under restrictions after August 5, when the Centre revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into union territories.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Train services in the Kashmir Valley, which were disrupted since August 3 ahead of the abrogation of provisions of Article 370, will resume on Tuesday, a Northern Railway official said.
The valley had been under restrictions after August 5, when the Centre revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into union territories.
"After appropriate action and assurance by GRP, J&K regarding safe operation of train in Kashmir Valley between 10 AM and 3 PM, the Firozpur Division will commence a limited passenger service of running two pair of trains between Srinagar-Baramulla-Srinagar with effect from November 12," an official said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 was Out of My Comfort Zone, Says Tehseen Poonawalla
- People's Choice Awards: Avengers Endgame Best Movie, Stranger Things Best Show
- Akshay Kumar On a Roll, His First Look in Bell Bottom Wins Hearts
- Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Stadium Before Final Whistle after Being Substituted
- WhatsApp Rivals Signal or Telegram Can Also be Hacked And You Should be Worried