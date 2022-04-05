Train Services on Agra-Khajuraho Route to Remain Affected Due to Work. Details Inside

Train services between Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh will remain affected due to non-interlocking work being carried out by North Western Railway at Banmor station under the Jhansi division. The Udaipur-Khajuraho- Udaipur Express has been partially cancelled due to the construction work and will be running only up to Agra Cantt station. The operation of the train between Agra Cantt and Khajuraho station has been cancelled.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations officer at NW Railway, train number 19666, Udaipur City- Khajuraho Express leaving Udaipur City on April 7 will travel up to Agra Cantt only.

Similarly, train number 19665, the Khajuraho-Udaipur City express will depart from Agra Cantt station on April 8 instead of its original departure station Khajuraho. The service will remain suspended between Khajuraho and Agra Cantt station.

Passengers intending to travel on the above-mentioned dates, and routes are advised to plan their journey accordingly.

Meanwhile, the railways resumed the service of bedrolls to passengers travelling in AC coaches last month. The service had remained suspended since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 as a precautionary measure against the virus’s spread. However, with a decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases, services have been resumed and will soon be offered on all trains.

Passengers travelling AC coaches will be given a pillow, blanker, two bedsheets and a towel enclosed in a sealed cover.

In absence of the regular bedroll service, the railway had been providing disposable bedrolls kits on select long-distance trains. These kits consisted of a white bedsheet blanket, pillow cover, inflatable pillow, face towel, three face masks and sanitiser sachets.

Disposable kits were being offered on trains like Golden Temple Mail, Paschim Express, Mumbai- Rajdhani and others.

