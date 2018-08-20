English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Train Services Restored in Flood-hit Ernakulam District
The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) also resumed inter-state bus services to Kerala’s Ernakulam, Kottayam, Trissur, Palghat, Calicut, Cannanore and Trivendrum areas.
Picture for representation. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Railways restored passenger and express train services in the flood-hit Ernakulam district after "early completion of work in the division". The rise in water level in Periyar had a major impact on the flood situation with waters marooning many houses and commercial establishments in Aluva, Paravur and Perumbavoor.
Meanwhile, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation resumed inter-state bus services to Kerala’s Ernakulam, Kottayam, Trissur, Palghat, Calicut, Cannanore and Trivendrum areas. The government said that they were going to operate 32 buses from Bengaluru towards Kerala sector.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the floods in Kerala as one of the worst since 1924. Over 350 have been declared dead and thousands have been rendered homeless. In the rescue operations, the reports suggest 80,000 have been rescued so far and over 1,500 relief camps have been set up across the state offering help to 2,23,139 people effected by the floods
Trains Fully Cancelled on 20th August 2018.
Kochuveli–Lokamanya Tilak Express; Kochuveli-Yeshwantpur Triweekly Express;
Kochuveli-Chandigarh Sampark Kranti Express; Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express; Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangalalakshadweep Express; Ernakulam-Madgaon Weekly Superfast Express, Ernakulam-Banaswadi Biweekly Superfast Express; Punalur-Palakkad Palaruvi Express; Palakkad-Punalur Palaruvi Express; Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express, Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram Janshatabdi Express, Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur Janshatabdi Express, Mangalore-Nagercoil Ernad Express, Punalur-Kollam Passenger, Kollam-Edaman Passenger, Alappuzha-Kayamkulam Passenger; Kottayam-Nilambur Passenger, Nilambur-Kottayam Passenger; Ernakulam-Kollam MEMU, Guruvayur-Ernakulam Passenger, Ernakulam-Guruvayur Passenger, Guruvayur-Ernakulam Passenger, Ernakulam-Guruvayur Passenger; Guruvayur-Thrissur Passenger; Thrissur-Guruvayur Passenger; Guruvayur-Thrissur Passenger; Thrissur-Guruvayur Passenger; Shoranur-Ernakulam Passenger.
Trains Partially Cancelled
Nagercoil-Mangalore Ernad Express scheduled for August, 20 is partially cancelled between Nagercoil Junction-Thiruvananthapuram and the train will start from Thiruvananthapuram central. Alappuzha-Dhanbad Express scheduled for August, is partially cancelled between Alappuzha-Chennai central and the train will start from Chennai central. Guruvayur-Thiruvananthapuram Intercity of 20th August, is partially cancelled between Guruvayur-Ernakulam and the train will start from Ernakulam Junction.
