Trainee IPS Officer Charged with Harassing Wife Suspended in Hyderabad
The officer's wife had lodged a complaint with Hyderabad Police in October, alleging that Maheshwar Reddy was forcing her for divorce to marry another woman and threatened her with dire consequences.
Image for representation only.
Hyderabad: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has suspended trainee Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Kokkanti Maheshwar Reddy, who is facing charges of harassing his wife for divorce.
The 28-year-old's appointment has been suspended pending an ongoing investigation into a criminal case against him.
Birudula Bhavana, 28, had lodged a complaint with Hyderabad Police in October, alleging that Maheshwar Reddy was forcing her for divorce to marry another woman.
Bhavana claimed that they were in a relationship since their college days in 2009. They formally tied the knot on February 9, 2008 in the marriage registration office.
Hailing from Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh, Maheshwar Reddy secured 126th rank in Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination this year and is currently undergoing foundation training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie.
The Dalit woman alleged that after clearing UPSC exam, he started forcing her to divorce him so that he could marry another woman. She also claimed that Reddy threatened her with dire consequences.
Bhavana, who works with the Indian Railways, lodged a complaint with Jawahar Nagar police, which booked the trainee IPS officer on charges of harassment and criminal intimidation. He was also booked under various sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
The police said before registering the FIR, the parties were called thrice for reconciliation but there was no success.
