Trainee Journalist Admits to Killing Magazine Editor, Says He Had been Sexually Assaulting Her Since 2 Years
Nityanand Pandey had gone missing on March 15 and a missing complaint was filed by his wife on March 16.
(Representative photo)
Mumbai: : Two people, including a 24-year-old woman have been arrested by Thane rural police for the murder of Nityanand Pandey, who worked as the group editor of a magazine, India Unbound.
Pandey had gone missing on March 15. A missing complaint was filed by his wife on March 16. During Investigation, police found his body in a canal at Khardi village in Bhiwandi.
The police said that the accused killed Nityanand as he was sexually harassing one of them.
During investigations, police questioned trainee journalist Ankita Mishra, 24, and Satish Mishra, 34, who owns the printing press of the magazine. The two admitted to killing Pandey and later disposing off his body in a canal.
Ankita told police that Pandey had been repeatedly abusing and sexually harassing her since two years. “Ankita was working with the magazine since three years. She has alleged that Pandey had been sexually harassing her from the last two years, and so she plotted his murder with Satish,” said Shivaji Rathod, superintendent of police, Thane Rural.
On March 15, Ankita and Satish asked Nityanand to accompany them on the pretext of showing him a property in Uttan. Nityanand went along with the duo in an SUV owned by Satish. As per the plan, Ankita, who was carrying a protein drink spiked with sedatives, gave the drink to Nityanand. After consuming the drink Nityanand fell unconscious. Ankita and Satish then strangled him with a rope and disposed off his body in a canal at Khardi village in Bhiwandi, the police said.
Nityanand led a lavish life and posed with the who's who of Mumbai and Thane districts, mostly bureaucrats and political leaders.
