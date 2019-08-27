Trainer Aircraft Crashes While Landing at Aligarh's Dhanipur Airstrip, No Injuries Reported
The VT-AVV aircraft crashed after one of its wheels got stuck in a wire during landing at Dhanipur airstrip in Aligarh. There were no reports of injuries.
Trainer aircraft VT-AVV crashed during landing.
New Delhi: A chartered plane from Delhi, carrying 6 people, caught fire while landing at Dhanipur airstrip in Aligarh on Tuesday. The VT-AVV aircraft crashed after one of its wheels got stuck in a wire during landing. There were no reports of injuries.
Additional District Magistrate Ranjit Singh said six persons on board, including the pilot, were safe.
According to preliminary inquiry, the plane touched a high tension wire, fell on the ground and caught fire.
Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, the ADM added.
