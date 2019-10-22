Trainer Plane Catches Fire in Amethi, Pilot Safe
The plane was on a practice sortie when the pilot was approaching the runway after remaining airborne for 20 minutes, he lost control over the plane and the aircraft skidded off the runway catching fire.
Image for representation. (News18)
Amethi: A trainer aircraft on Monday skidded off the runway while landing at the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA) in Fursatganj of Uttar Pradesh's Amethi. The pilot jumped off the aircraft to save himself, sources said.
The plane was on a practice sortie, sources said, adding when the pilot was approaching the runway after remaining airborne for 20 minutes, he lost control over the plane and the aircraft skidded off the runway catching fire. However, the pilot jumped off the burning plane.
The fire officials managed to douse the fire but the plane was totally damaged.
IGRUA media in-charge R.K. Dwivedi said: "There is no casualty. The trainee pilot managed to save himself. The area has been sealed and a probe team from Delhi has left for the academy".
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nach Baliye 9: Shraddha Arya Says Judge Raveena Tandon wasn't Concentrating on Her Performance
- PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 Arriving in December, Glass Windows and New Items Leaked
- Here's All About Indian Army Sourced Nissan Jonga SUV Bought by MS Dhoni
- Top WhatsApp Features Arriving With Upcoming Updates For iOS and Android
- 'Bhag Bhag Aaya Sher': Cricket Fans Decode Virat Kohli’s Viral Expression During Ranchi Test