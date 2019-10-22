Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Trainer Plane Catches Fire in Amethi, Pilot Safe

The plane was on a practice sortie when the pilot was approaching the runway after remaining airborne for 20 minutes, he lost control over the plane and the aircraft skidded off the runway catching fire.

IANS

Updated:October 22, 2019, 7:33 PM IST
Trainer Plane Catches Fire in Amethi, Pilot Safe
Image for representation. (News18)

Amethi: A trainer aircraft on Monday skidded off the runway while landing at the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA) in Fursatganj of Uttar Pradesh's Amethi. The pilot jumped off the aircraft to save himself, sources said.

The plane was on a practice sortie, sources said, adding when the pilot was approaching the runway after remaining airborne for 20 minutes, he lost control over the plane and the aircraft skidded off the runway catching fire. However, the pilot jumped off the burning plane.

The fire officials managed to douse the fire but the plane was totally damaged.

IGRUA media in-charge R.K. Dwivedi said: "There is no casualty. The trainee pilot managed to save himself. The area has been sealed and a probe team from Delhi has left for the academy".

