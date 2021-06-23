Training Certificates Issued to Teachers Who Died From Covid-19 in MP’s Jabalpur

A principal of a teachers training institute in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur has issued certificates to four teachers who have died due to COVID-19. RK Swarnakar, the principal of the government-run institute has issued certificates to 470 teachers including four who have died due to COVID-19.

The certificates were issued to mark their completion of online training for the job of teachers. Swarnakar has been in controversy in the past after his name came in scams related to the building construction of the institute and selling materials as scrap.

The bizarre incident came to light after the names of the teachers who died due to COVID-19 were also recorded in the attendance sheet. The names of the teachers who died because of COVID-19 were found in a list issued by the government authorities. The employees of the institute raised the matter of the discrepancy and complained to senior officials of the district. They also demanded action against principal Swarnakar.

Madhya Pradesh Class-3 Employees Union (MPTCGEU) has expressed displeasure over the act of the principal. The union alleged that the principal, who has always been involved in scams, has shown the presence of the deceased teachers and issued certificates only to earn money.

The Union leaders have demanded strict action against principal Swarnakar by investigating the scams in the past. They said that action must be taken against the principal to send a message that people involved in malpractices in the education sector will be punished.

On the other hand, Swarnkar has termed the incident of issuing certificates to dead people as “human error” and said that an investigation is being conducted in the matter.

“I have sought clarification from the concerned persons on the whole. After the probe, if their mistake comes to the fore, action will definitely be taken against them,” he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here