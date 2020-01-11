Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Training of First Batch of 100 Women for Induction into Military Police Started: Army Chief

In a historic first, the Army last year began the process of inducting women in the military police, nearly two years after Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said women will be recruited as jawans.

Updated:January 11, 2020, 10:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Training of First Batch of 100 Women for Induction into Military Police Started: Army Chief
New Army chief Manoj Naravane. (PTI)

New Delhi: The training of the first batch of 100 women personnel for induction into military police has started from January 6, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane said on Saturday.

In a historic first, the Army last year began the process of inducting women in the military police, nearly two years after Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said women will be recruited as jawans.

Asked when women will be given combat role at a press conference here ahead of the Army Day, General Naravane did not give a direct reply and said training of the first batch of 100 women personnel for induction into military police has started from January 6.

In an interview to PTI in June 2017, Army chief Rawat had said the Army was looking at inducting women jawans and the process would start with the induction of women into military police corps.

At present, women are allowed in select areas such as medical, legal, educational, signals and engineering wings of the Army.

The role of the military police includes policing cantonments and army establishments, preventing breach of rules and regulations by soldiers, maintaining movement of soldiers as well as logistics during peace and war and extending aid to civil police whenever required.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram