Trains Connecting Rajasthan to MP, UP and Maharashtra to Get Extra Coaches

The Indian Railways has decided to temporarily add additional coaches to five trains from September 16. A large number of people have once again started using passenger train services and therefore additional coaches in trains commuting from Rajasthan to different cities of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra will be added. Additional berths will be available to the passengers after the addition of temporary coaches in the trains.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, Lieutenant Shashi Kiran, the additional coaches in these trains will be available from September 16 and remain in place until further notice.

Here is a complete list of trains to which the extra coaches will be added.

Train number 02478/02477, Jaipur-Jodhpur-Jaipur special train service — one temporary second general class coach will be added. It will run with the additional coach from Jaipur on September 16 and from Jodhpur on September 17.

One temporary second sleeper class coach will be added to train number 02990/02989, Ajmer-Dadar-Ajmer special train service. It will run from Ajmer on September 19 and from Dadar on September 20.

Train number 04707/04708, Bikaner-Dadar-Bikaner special train service — one additional second sleeper class coach will be added. The train will run from Bikaner on September 19 and from Dadar on September 20.

Train number 09715/09716, Jaipur-Gomti Nagar (Lucknow)-Jaipur special train service — one temporary second sleeper class coach will be added. The train with the additional coach will commute from Jaipur on September 19 and from Gomti Nagar (Lucknow) on September 20.

In train number 09666/09665, Udaipur City-Khajuraho-Udaipur City Special train service, one temporary second sleeper class coach will be added. It will commute from Udaipur on September 19 and from Khajuraho on September 20.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here