Trains Running Between Rajasthan, Maharashtra, MP to Have Extra Coaches

A large number of people, like earlier, have once again started using Indian Railways passenger train services across the country. The railways, citing a huge demand for seats, on Friday announced that it would add extra coaches to trains connecting Rajasthan with other states of the country.

According to a senior official of the Indian Railways, “Second class sleeper coaches will be added to the trains.”

North Western Railway chief public relations Lieutenant Shashi Kiran said, “The extra coaches will be added to five pairs of trains. The extra coaches will be attached with special trains travelling to and from Rajasthan to Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai.”

Another senior officer of the North Western Railway said, “With the Covid-19 pandemic coming under control and offices opening, people in large numbers are using railways as a mode of commute like earlier.”

Train List

1. In Train numbering 09666/09665, Udaipur City-Khajuraho-Udaipur City special train, a second sleeper class coach is being added from Udaipur City on 12th September and from Khajuraho on September 14

2. In train numbering 02990/02989, Ajmer-Dadar-Ajmer special train service is being temporarily increased from Ajmer on September 12 and from Dadar on 13th September. With the extension of the services, an additional second class coach is being added to the train.

3. In train numbering 04707/04708, Bikaner-Dadar-Bikaner special train services are being temporarily increased from Bikaner on 12th September and from Dadar on 13th September. The railways will add an extra second sleeper class coach to the train.

4. Train numbering 09711/09712, Jaipur-Bhopal-Jaipur special train service is being temporarily increased from Jaipur on 12th September and from Bhopal on 13th September. With the increase in temporary services of the train, an additional coach has been added to the trains.

5. In train numbering 09709/09710 Udaipur City-Kamakhya-Udaipur City Special, a second sleeper class coach is being added to the train.

