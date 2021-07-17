Trains Stranded For Two Hours As Drunk Asst Station Master Falls Asleep

An assistant station master at the Kanchausi Railway Station in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh was suspended after he allegedly got drunk during duty hours and slept off while trains waited close to two hours for a green signal to cross. When higher authorities were alerted about the delay, station superintendent Vishambhar Dayal Pandey rushed to the railway station and splashed water on Anirudh Kumar’s face. The trains awaiting green signals were then immediately given a go-ahead.

The Delhi-Howrah rail route was disrupted due to the negligence of the railway official and several trains including Vaishali Express, Sangam Express, Magadh Express and freight trains kept waiting.

Anirudh had reached the Kanchausi Railway Station on Thursday night for his 12 am to 8 am shift. However, he allegedly consumed alcohol there and fell asleep.

Several passenger and freight trains were running on the Delhi-Howrah route and approached the station for green signal to cross. However, there was no response from the station to clear the trains. When the news spread to other stations about the delay, station masters of nearby Phaphund Railway Station and Jhinjhak Railway Station alerted the control room.

The station superintendent of Kanchausi Railway Station was then informed by the control room about the delay. The rail route could only be normalised once station superintendent Vishambhar intervened and made Anirudh realise his disastrous professional lapse.

Vishambhar informed that the Delhi-Howarh rail route remained compromised between 12:10 am and 1:30 am, and could only be properly restored by 2 am.

Meanwhile, Anirudh, who was suspended by SK Shukla, senior divisional operations manager, Prayagraj, was sent to railway hospital at Tundla junction where his medical test was done. Public relations officer Amit Kumar Singh said the medical reports will confirm if the station master was in an inebriated condition, adding that the matter is being investigated.

