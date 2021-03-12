Trains to be Diverted For Maintenance Work: Check Full List here

Changes have been made in the trains scheduled to travel to various south Indian states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, by the Indian Railways to undertake traffic and power blocks to speed up infrastructure and maintenance works in several divisions and zones.

Those who have planned to travel in the coming days can check the list of the trains that are to be diverted below.

Dhanbad Junction – Train 03351 Alappuzha Daily Special leaving Dhanbad Junction will be diverted between Tirupur and Palakkad Junction on March 13 and March 15, 2021, to run via Irugur Junction and Podanur Junction.

According to railways, Train 03352 Alappuzha-Dhanbad Junction Daily Special leaving Alappuzha on March 15 and March 17 will also be diverted through the same route.

New Delhi – Train 02626 Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Superfast Special leaving New Delhi will be diverted between Tirupur and Palakkad Junction on March 13 and March 15 to run through Irugur Junction – Podanur Junction.

KSR Bengaluru – Ernakulam Junction Daily Special Train 02677 leaving KSR Bengaluru will be diverted between Tirupur and Palakkad Junction to run via Irugur Junction – Podanur Junction on March 15 and March 17.

Similarly, Train 02678 Ernakulam Junction – KSR Bengaluru Daily Special Train leaving Ernakulam Junction on March 15 and March 17 will also be diverted through the same route.

Below is the list of special trains from northern states to Tamil Nadu that will be diverted between Thane and Karur and run through the specified additional stations.

Mumbai CSMT – Nagercoil Jn. Special Train 06339 leaving Mumbai CSMT will be diverted between Thane Junction and Karur Junction on March 13, 16, 17, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 30 and 31 to run through Panvel Junction, Ratnagiri, Madgaon Junction, Mangaluru Junction, Shoranur Junction and Erode Junction.

Train 06351 Mumbai CSMT-Nagercoil Junction Bi-weekly Special leaving Mumbai CSMT will be diverted between Thane Junction and Thiruchchirappalli Junction on March 12, 15, 19, 22, 26 and 29 to run through Panvel, Ratnagiri, Madgaon, Mangaluru, Shoranur and Erode Junctions.

Nagercoil Junction – Mumbai CSMT Special Train 06340 leaving Nagercoil Junction will be diverted between Karur Junction and Thane Junction on March 12, 15, 16, 17, 19, 22, 23, 24, 26, 29, 30 and 31 to run through Erode Junction, Shoranur Junction, Mangalore Junction, Madgaon Junction, Ratnagiri and Panvel Junction.

Train 06352 Nagercoil Junction-Mumbai CSMT Bi-weekly Special leaving Nagercoil Junction will be diverted between Tiruchchirappalli and Thane Junctions on March 14, 18, 21, 25 and 28 to run through Erode, Shoranur, Mangalore, Madgaon, Ratnagiri and Panvel Junctions.

Nagercoil Junction – Coimbatore Junction Daily Special Train 06321 leaving Nagercoil Junction on March 19will be short terminated at Karur Junction due to the construction works.

Train 02618 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction Daily Special leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin will be regulated at Kasara for 2 hours 40 minutes on March 13.