Trains within State, Salons' Shutters Up: Karnataka Eases Lockdown Rules Further, Lifts Many Curbs

Bengaluru: Easing Covid-19 induced lockdown norms further, the Karnataka government on Monday allowed all the four state transport corporation buses to operate, except in red and containment zones, from Tuesday.

Private buses have also been permitted to run their services, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told reporters here. Only 30 people would be allowed to travel in the buses and wearing of face masks and maintaining physical distancing are mandatory, he said.

Bus fares would not be increased, he added. Inter-state transport would not be allowed, except in emergency cases. Auto and taxis were also given green signal to get on to roads, but there should be only three passengers,111 including the driver. In maxi-cabs, the maximum number should be four passengers, including driver.

The state has also allowed parks to open up for the public, though gyms and golf course will remain shut -- despite the indication that these two would be opened.

All shops that are standalone, independent shops can open across the city, except for the ones in malls. Hotels will remain shut, save takeaways.

Salons will be allowed to operate from Tuesday with fresh guidelines on their operations.

Trains can operate within the State but not inter-state services till May 31.

Trains within the State are also allowed to ply - those connecting cities like Bengaluru, Mysore, Mangalore, Hubli, and so forth.

One of the major decisions on Monday's review meeting by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has been on inter-State travel -- though it has been allowed with compulsory quarantine of those coming into Karnataka for 14 days, the state has seen a sudden spike in cases the past one week.

Most of the Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from those who came from Maharashtra.

As such, Karnataka has said it will not allow anyone coming in from four States - Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat till May 31.

None of the relaxations or movement of public transport will be allowed in containment zones or clusters.

Sundays will witness total lockdowns (except for essentials services such as groceries, medical shops and vegetables/fruits supplies) in a bid to limit movement of people as much as possible.