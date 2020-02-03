'Traitors Should Be Shot' Slogans at Pro-CAA Rally in Hyderabad
The city police launched an inquiry after one of the speakers allegedly raised a similar slogan at the end of the pro-CAA meeting organised by Akhand Bharat Sangarsh Samiti (ABSS) on Sunday evening.
Representative image.
Hyderabad: A group of people raised "traitors should be shot" slogans during a rally organised here as part of an event in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by a local organisation.
The city police launched an inquiry after one of the speakers allegedly raised a similar slogan at the end of the pro-CAA meeting organised by Akhand Bharat Sangarsh Samiti (ABSS) on Sunday evening.
A video clip aired by some local web-based channels purportedly showed a group of participants while marching towards the event's venue shouting slogans including "Desh Ke Gaddaron Ko "goli maro sa*** ko" (shoot down the traitors)."
They also raised slogans like "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "We want CAA". One of the speakers at the end of the meeting was also allegedly heard raising the slogan "traitors should be shot"
following which police on its own took up the matter, a senior police official said.
"We are seeking legal opinion with regard to the slogan raised at the culmination of the event. The entire event was videographed. We have collected the footage and are taking legal opinion with regard to the slogans uttered as to whether it attracts violation or not," the official told PTI.
One of the organisers of the event defended the slogan shouting, saying the speaker did not mention any group or religion but, only said "traitors" should be shot. BJP Telangana chief K Laxamn and some of the party leaders also addressed the gathering.
Meanwhile, a man, part of a group of participants on way to attend the event, attempted to pull down a banner of a political party against anti-CAA, but was prevented from doing so by police personnel, the official added.
