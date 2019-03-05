English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Trample Me Under Your Feet, Ashok Khemka Tweets in Anguish After Yet Another Transfer
Khemka, who was posted for nearly 15 months in the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, headed by state minister Anil Vij, has been reportedly transferred for over 50 times in his career so far.
Ashok Khemka has been transferred over 50 times in his three-decade long career. (File photo)
Loading...
Chandigarh: Senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka, who hit headlines in 2012 after cancelling the mutation of a land deal between Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra's Skylight Hospitality and major real estate developer DLF on Tuesday appeared to be questioning his frequent transfers in a tweet.
“Whose interests do I protect? Yours or the people's you claim to represent? It's your arrogance that you will trample me under your feet. With pleasure; I have suffered repeatedly, let it be once more," Khemka tweeted on Tuesday evening in chaste Hindi with his anguish writ large in his words.
The 1991-batch IAS officer's tweet came two days after his yet another transfer by the Haryana government on Sunday along with nine others.
Khemka, who was posted for nearly 15 months in the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, headed by state minister Anil Vij, has been reportedly transferred for over 50 times in his career so far.
Ashok Khemka, principal secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs Department was posted on Sunday as principal secretary of Science and Technology Department, a post which he held earlier.
Before being transferred to the Sports and Youth Affairs Department in November 2017, Khemka held the charge of principal secretary in Social Justice and Empowerment Department.
Even at that time, he had taken to Twitter after the transfer order was issued.
"So much work planned. News of another transfer. Crash landing again. Vested interests win. Deja vu. But this is temporary. Will continue with renewed vigour and energy" Khemka had tweeted then.
“Whose interests do I protect? Yours or the people's you claim to represent? It's your arrogance that you will trample me under your feet. With pleasure; I have suffered repeatedly, let it be once more," Khemka tweeted on Tuesday evening in chaste Hindi with his anguish writ large in his words.
The 1991-batch IAS officer's tweet came two days after his yet another transfer by the Haryana government on Sunday along with nine others.
Khemka, who was posted for nearly 15 months in the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, headed by state minister Anil Vij, has been reportedly transferred for over 50 times in his career so far.
Ashok Khemka, principal secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs Department was posted on Sunday as principal secretary of Science and Technology Department, a post which he held earlier.
Before being transferred to the Sports and Youth Affairs Department in November 2017, Khemka held the charge of principal secretary in Social Justice and Empowerment Department.
Even at that time, he had taken to Twitter after the transfer order was issued.
"So much work planned. News of another transfer. Crash landing again. Vested interests win. Deja vu. But this is temporary. Will continue with renewed vigour and energy" Khemka had tweeted then.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Australia | Narain: Composed Shankar Furthers Case for World Cup Selection
- India vs Australia | In Numbers: Records Tumble as Kohli Brings up 40th ODI Ton
- Sara Ali Khan Wishes Happy Birthday to the 'Best Brother in the World' Ibrahim, See Pic
- Pakistan SC Bars Private Channels from Airing Indian Films, TV Shows
- Paytm Announces First of Its Kind Paytm First Premium Subscription Program For Rs 750: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results