Transfer of IAS Officer Raises a Storm in Bihar

We often hear of people complaining against government officers and demanding their removal. But there are also times when they admire a government servant and want such people to be around. In Bihar, the director of primary education Ranjit Kumar Singh got his transfer letter a few days ago. He will take over as the director of the Panchayati Raj in the state. This transfer, however, has people in the state up in arms, with some even threatening self-immolation if the order is not canceled. Lakhs of people have tweeted in favour of his retention so far.

#We_Want_RanjitKrIAS_ComeBack is currently trending on Twitter. The employment procedure for candidates who had cleared the TET exam in 2017 was re-started by Singh in 2019. Out of a total of 94,000 vacant posts, candidates for 16,000 posts have already been through counseling.

While holding the post of director of primary education, he left no stone unturned to restore the recruitment process on 94000 stalled posts. Prior to Singh’s intervention, there was a lot of corruption and rigging in the process of hiring teachers for state government schools. Now that his transfer is going to happen, the remaining candidates are afraid that the process may become stagnant once again.

Ranjit Singh, an IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, is a native of Chaksikandar Bihar’s Vaishali district. After graduating from Patna College, he qualified for the UPSC. Apart from his professional duties, he is also renowned for his free UPSC and BPSC coaching services. His coaching institute named ‘Mission 50’ has created numerous UPSC officers since 2017.

