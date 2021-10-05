Transgender Group Blocks Highway In Jammu Protesting Attack By Rival Group

Jammu, Oct 4: Members of a transgender group blocked a highway here on Monday and clashed with police protesting the attack on some of them by a rival group, officials said. They blocked traffic on the highway demanding arrest of those involved in the attack, but were later evicted from the spot by the police, they said.

One of the protesters alleged that they were attacked on Sunday night by goons hired by the rival group. “Eunuchs from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh had come here and are attacking us. We want their arrest," the protester said.

Another person said they will not tolerate such attacks and demanded justice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

