Transgender Persons Protection of Rights Bill Passed in Lok Sabha
The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill 2019 was passed by a voice vote amid noisy protests by some opposition parties over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury not being allowed to speak on his adjournment notice.
image for representation.
New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill which provides a mechanism for social, economic and educational empowerment of transgenders.
The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill 2019 was passed by a voice vote amid noisy protests by some opposition parties over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury not being allowed to speak on his adjournment notice.
The bill was introduced on July 19. Replying on the bill, Minister of State for Social Justice Ratanlal Kataria said it makes provision for establishing a national authority for safeguarding rights of transgenders.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rakhi Sawant Confirms Marrying NRI, Reveals Husband's Name and Details
- Ashes 2019 | Wade’s Game Was at Another Level Compared to Others: Ponting
- Thanos Could Have Accidentally Snapped Himself Too, Suggest Avengers Endgame Writers
- Deepika Padukone Counters Salman Khan's Take on Depression: As If It is A Choice
- Ferrari Lawyers Threaten to Sue Fashion Designer For ‘Distasteful’ Instagram Posts