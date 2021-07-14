Transgender Racket Busted: Gang Targets Unemployed Assam Youth for Begging

Poverty and unemployment have taken a different turn of events in Assam. Several Assam youth are now allegedly targeted by a huge transgender racket operating from Delhi.

First, they get job offers outside Assam and afterwards they are forcefully converted into trans-person with the operation. Later, these converted transgenders are released on Delhi streets to earn money for the racket.

This racket came to light after a huge transgender racket was busted in Guwahati. A total of six people, including the main accused Pinky who allegedly controls the entire human trafficking operation of Assam, is arrested. Trans activist and Advocate Swati Bidhan Baruah filed an FIR in Panbazar Women Police Station on Tuesday.

“Financially weaker youth from different places of Assam like Dhubri, Mankachar etc are taken to Delhi for surgery where their castration is performed and they eventually transformed into transgender, or ‘Kinnar’. After the surgery, the racket forcefully engages them in begging in the streets of Delhi. After a few months, they get sent to Assam and are spread into the markets of Assam for begging purposes,” Swati told.

“After the surgery, I worked for them for like two years. I made them some money. Then they asked me to come to Assam and work,” a victim named Shahjahan alias Helen told media.

Advocate Baruah alleged that Guwahati based trans-woman Pinki alias Mohammed Ali is responsible for the whole transgender racket in Assam. As alleged, Pinki and one Uttar Pradesh based person, Mohd Arif, run the racket on a commission basis. The Panbazar women police station officials have so far arrested six transgenders involved in the racket.

“We have arrested a couple of people involved in this racket. Our investigation is going on and we will be able to share more input later,” one police official said.

Based on Swati’s complaint, Assam DGP BhaskarJyoti Mahanta has ordered an investigation and racketeers were arrested eventually.

“Many people involved in this racket are young men and they are married and some got children also. The main accused Pinky has made crores of rupees with this illegal trade. She has acquired the huge property from this job and we will also try to seize her property with court permission,” Baruah said.

While the police have sprung into action based on Swati’s allegation that some members of the community of Guwahati staged a protest in front of the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police Women Unit, Panbazar on Tuesday claiming the arrested people as innocent.

