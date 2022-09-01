Transgender Strangled, Body Chopped & Discarded in Sack, Accused Kept Some Parts at His Home

The Madhya Pradesh police have solved the mystery of the beheaded corpse found in Indore on Tuesday. Police arrested the accused after the mutilated parts of the victim’s body were discovered at his house.

The victim’s mutilated corpse was discovered on Tuesday at Indore’s scheme number 134 area. According to police, the victim was identified as Mohsin alias Zoya Kinnar, who was missing since August 28, news agency ANI reported.

After Zoya’s disappearance, her family lodged a missing person complaint with the police. On Tuesday, after the beheaded corpse was discovered, the victim’s family members identified it to be Zoya’s body.

The body of the eunuch was found at one place, while the other part of the body was found at the house of the accused who killed the victim, reported ANI.

Indore zone 2, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sampat Upadhyay who solved the case said, that on the basis of CCTV footage, the police interrogated Noor Mohammad, a resident of Khajrana.

Noor Mohammad told in the interrogation, that his wife had gone to her maternal home, during which she talked to transgender Zoya on social media, after which he had invited Zoya to meet him at his house, the official said.

“When Noor Mohammad learned that Zoya was transgender, there was an argument between the two, and as a result, Mohammad strangled Zoya to death,” DCP added.

“He cut Zoya’s body into two pieces, stuffed one piece in a sack and threw it into the bushes close to the bypass. The other part, which he could not throw away, he hid that in a box in his house,” he added further.

The police recovered the other half of the body from Noor Mohammad’s house. The accused was later arrested and a murder case was lodged against him.

