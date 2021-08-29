Transgenders Get Separate Toilets at Delhi Metro

In a bid to enhance accessibility to passengers belonging to the transgender community, the DMRC has allowed them access to separate toilet facilities at its metro stations, which were hitherto meant only for persons with disability, officials said on Sunday.

Besides, any transgender who wishes to use gender-based toilet as per self-identified gender can also continue to do so, they say.

At present, Delhi Metro has 347 such separate toilets across its stations, a senior official said. "In its efforts to provide safe space and prevent gender discrimination against transgenders, Delhi Metro on a priority basis has designated its existing toilets meant only for 'Divyangjans' so far, to be accessible for the transgenders too," the DMRC said in a statement.

To guide transgenders to these toilets, bilingual signages (English and Hindi both), along with symbols for both categories — 'Persons with Disability' and 'Transgenders' — have been installed adjacent to these toilets. The provisions of section 22 of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, mandates adequate welfare measures for the transgender persons at all public buildings including public toilet facilities.

The Delhi Metro network spans about 390 km with 285 stations (including the NoidaGreater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurgaon).

