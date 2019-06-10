Transgenders Lathi-charged in Meerut After Two Groups Create Fracas in Police Station

#WATCH: Transgenders lathi charged by police allegedly after they created ruckus in Lalkurti police station,Meerut today. SSP says,'things have come to the fore,transgenders misbehaved,but force was used to control them. If force used was more than required,probe to be conducted' pic.twitter.com/3Fq4gl8EoX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 10, 2019

The members of the transgender community faced heavy lathi charge from the cops in the premises of a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district. The incident took place at Meerut's Lal Kurti police station on Monday.The incident took place when two groups of the transgender community had gone to a house in the adjoining Fawwara Chowk to give good wishes to the family. There, a verbal duel had broken out between them and police was called in at the spot. The protesting transgenders then reached the police station where they reportedly created a ruckus, after which the policemen baton-charged them.A video of the incident showed the transgenders running for cover as the cops thrashed them.Meanwhile, the police have registered a complaint against both the groups.The SSP said, "The transgenders misbehaved and force was used to control them. If force used was more than required,probe will be conducted."