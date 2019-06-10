Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Transgenders Lathi-charged in Meerut After Two Groups Create Fracas in Police Station

The incident took place when two groups of the transgender community had gone to a house in the adjoining Fawwara Chowk to give good wishes to the family.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:June 10, 2019, 7:59 PM IST
A video of the incident showed the transgenders running for cover as the cops thrashed them.
Lucknow: The members of the transgender community faced heavy lathi charge from the cops in the premises of a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district. The incident took place at Meerut's Lal Kurti police station on Monday.

The incident took place when two groups of the transgender community had gone to a house in the adjoining Fawwara Chowk to give good wishes to the family. There, a verbal duel had broken out between them and police was called in at the spot. The protesting transgenders then reached the police station where they reportedly created a ruckus, after which the policemen baton-charged them.

A video of the incident showed the transgenders running for cover as the cops thrashed them.





Meanwhile, the police have registered a complaint against both the groups.

The SSP said, "The transgenders misbehaved and force was used to control them. If force used was more than required,probe will be conducted."
