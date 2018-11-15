English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Translocated Royal Bengal Tiger Found Dead in Odisha Forest
The exact reason of the three-year-old tiger's death will be ascertained after a postmortem is conducted, a senior forest official said Thursday.
Representative Image/ PTI
Bhubaneswar: A male Royal Bengal Tiger has been found dead in the core area of Odisha's Satkosia Wildlife Sanctuary, dealing a blow to the country's first inter-state wild-to-wild translocation of big cats.
The exact reason of the three-year-old tiger's death will be ascertained after a postmortem is conducted, a senior forest official said Thursday.
"Yes, the animal is dead. The principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF), Wildlife, has rushed to the spot and postmortem will be carried out soon. The members of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) will be present during the exercise," Forest and Environment Additional Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra told PTI.
The male tiger was brought from Madhya Pradesh's Kanha Tiger Reserve on June 21 and released in the wild on July 7. A radio collar was fitted on its neck to keep track of the animal's movement.
Signals from the radio collar had indicated on Wednesday that the animal remained immobile, forest officials said.
The Royal Bengal Tiger (RBT) had wounds on its neck, a sign that the tiger might have fought with other animals inside the forest, they said.
The Odisha government had procured a pair of RBTs, a male and a female, from Madhya Pradesh to increase the population of big cats in the state.
The female tigress 'Sundari', however, had allegedly killed two persons in the state within a span of 45 days, prompting the state government to shift her to a special enclosure at Rayagada area in Satkosia in Angul district.
