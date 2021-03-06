Transmission Capacity in UP Expanded by 53% Since BJP Came to Power: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the state’s transmission capacity has augmented by 53 per cent since the ruling BJP government came to power in 2017, adding that the ‘self-reliance’ in the power sector was extremely important for the ‘Atmanirbhar UP’. “The efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government during the last four years have seen a quantum jump in the transmission capacity,” he said.

“We had inherited a power infrastructure that was in shambles. But during the last four years, the transmission capacity alone has seen an augmentation of 53 per cent. The state had moved towards self-reliance in power sector even as the load capacity in transmission reached 25000 MW, an increase of about 53 per cent in the last four years,” Adityanath. ‘Self-reliance’ in the power sector was extremely important for the state, he added.

Further speaking on the issue, he said, “At present, several transmission works are being executed through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode with a cost of about Rs 6,100 crore. In today’s times, electricity is required in all sectors including agriculture, business, medical and teaching.”

To realize the dream of a non-stop power supply, the CM appealed to the consumers to pay their electricity bills on time while issuing instructions for prompt disposal of every small and big problem.

The chief minister made the remarks after inaugurating the construction of two sub-stations of 220 KV and nine sub-stations of 132 KV built at a cost of Rs 571.57 crore in Bulandshahr, Muzaffarnagar, Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Sitapur and Mirzapur districts. He also laid the foundation stone of 10 sub-stations of 220 KV and six Sub-stations of 132 KV that is being constructed at a cost of Rs 1,347.91 crore in Lucknow, Varanasi, Fatehpur, Gonda, Jhansi, Farrukhabad, Agra, Saharanpur, Meerut, Maharajganj, Bhadohi, Firozabad, Basti, Banda, Baghpat and Kushinagar.

At a function, organised at the Chief Minister’s official residence, he said that the state was getting a gift of 27 sub-stations as a part of his government’s continuous progress in the field of power transmission. “It will reduce the load on other sub-stations and will improve power supply,” he said.

Speaking on the condition of electricity supply in the state previously, he said, “There was a power crisis for the farmers before 2017. Now, the situation has changed. The availability of power has reduced the cost of farmers and contributed to an increase in agriculture production. Today you can see that electricity is available in the village or cities. Electrification has been done in more than 1.21 lakh villages while free electricity connections have been provided to 1.38 crore consumers.”

Speaking on the occasion, state Power Minister Shrikant Sharma said, “Due to the continuous efforts, the problem of low voltage had been taken care of well while the compliance with the roster and redressal of consumer complaints was on top of the agenda.”