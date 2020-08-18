Transparency Motto of Modi Govt, SC Verdict on PM CARES Blow to Those Pushing Vested Agenda: Khattar

Transparency is the motto of the Narendra Modi government in all facets of governance and the citizens of the country understand this very well, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday after the Supreme Court's verdict on the PM CARES Fund.

The Supreme Court verdict, refusing to direct the Centre to transfer the contributions made to the PM CARES Fund for battling the COVID-19 pandemic to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), is a "justified blow" to those who were pushing their vested agenda to divert attention from "their own sins", he said.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said on Tuesday that voluntary contribution can always be made to the NDRF as there is no statutory bar under the Disaster Management Act. Reacting to the verdict, Khattar efforts to malign the prime minister, be it in the Rafale fighter jet deal with France or the PM CARES Fund, have "failed miserably".

"Transparency is the motto of the Modi Govt. in all facets of governance. The citizens of the country understand this very well and have donated generously to #PM CARES Fund, which has been used for providing ventilators, Covid related equipment, medicines and relief to the affected people," he said in a tweet.

"From Rafale to #PM CARES Fund — all underhanded attempts to malign the image of PM@narendra modi ji have failed miserably. This is a justified blow to those who were pushing their vested agenda to divert attention from their own sins," he wrote.

NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation, in its plea before the Supreme Court, had sought a direction that all the money collected under the PM CARES Fund for the COVID-19 pandemic should be transferred to the NDRF.

In March, the Centre set up the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund with the primary objective to deal with any kind of emergency situation like the one currently posed by the COVID-19 outbreak and provide relief to those affected.